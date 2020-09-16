The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Bill Scholten Invitational in Brookings on Monday. A total of 14 teams competed in the tournament.
The Govs placed 11th as a team with a score of 340. They finished three strokes below Tea Area, but two strokes better than Sioux Falls Washington. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Bill Scholten Invitational with a score of 305, which was two strokes better than the score of Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
The Govs were led by Sawyer Sonnenschein, who had a score of 81. Luke Olson finished with a score of 84, while Lincoln Houska earned a score of 87. Jack Bartlett rounded out the Govs with a score of 88. Other golfers competing for the Govs, but not included in the team score, include Nick Bothun and Dawson Getz. Bothun earned a score of 89, while Getz had a score of 91.
The Govs golfers will next see action on Friday at the Mitchell Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell. Tee time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
