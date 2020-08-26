Pierre T.F. Riggs High School had two teams representing them in the 12-team Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course on Tuesday. 70 golfers from 12 schools competed in the scorching hot temperatures that reached above the 100 degree mark.
The Watertown Arrows took the team title by finishing with a score of 291. The Rapid City Stevens Raiders came in second place in 303, while the Mitchell Kernels placed third with a score of 314. The Pierre White team finished tied for fourth with the Spearfish Spartans. Both teams had scores of 321. The Pierre Green team finished in tenth place with a score of 355.
Aberdeen Central senior Braydon Jones took home the individual title with a score of 67. Rapid City Central senior Jonah Swartz and Huron junior Landon Roberts finished tied for second place with scores of 69.
The Pierre squad was divided into two groups. The Pierre White team consisted of eighth graders Sawyer Sonnenschein, Luke Olson, Jack Bartlett, Nick Bothun, Lincoln Houska and sophomore Jonathan Lyons. The Pierre Green team consisted of eighth grader Dawson Getz, freshman Ethan Martinmaas, sophomore Carter Gordon, juniors Shawn Van Liere and Zane Wilson, and senior Andy Gordon. The top finisher for Pierre White was Sonnenschein, who tied for eighth place with a score of 75. Carter Gordon and Andy Gordon were the top finishers for Pierre Green. They tied for 31st place with scores of 85.
The next time the Pierre golf team will see action will be on Friday at the Huron Invitational. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.