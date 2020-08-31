The Pierre T.F. Riggs golf team competed in the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Friday. A total of 15 teams and 87 golfers saw action in the one day tournament.
The Govs finished ninth as a team with a score of 342. Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens tied for seventh place with scores of 341, while Mitchell and Chamberlain tied for tenth place with scores of 344. Watertown won the Huron Invitational with a score of 300, which was four strokes better than the score of Harrisburg.
Individually, the Govs were led by eighth grader Sawyer Sonnenschein, who tied for 29th place with a score of 82. Luke Olson finished with a score of 83, while Nick Bothun finished with a score of 85. Jonathan Lyons earned a score of 92, while Jack Bartlett got a score of 93. Lincoln Houska rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 96.
O’Gorman junior William Sanford and Watertown freshman Jake Olson tied for first with scores of 70, while Watertown senior Gavin Hibbert placed third with a score of 74.
The Govs competed in the Sturgis Invitational on Monday. Results from that tournament were not available by press time. They will compete in the Aberdeen Invitational in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT. The Govs will already be halfway finished with their season after the conclusion of Tuesday's tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.