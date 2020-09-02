The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team sent a pair of teams to different locations. They sent one team to Sturgis on Monday, and another team to Aberdeen on Tuesday.
In Monday’s Black Hills Classic, the Govs placed fourth as a team with a score of 353. Spearfish came away with the victory after earning a score of 324, which was four strokes better than the score of Rapid City Stevens.
The Govs were led by Dawson Getz, who had a score of 86. Shawn VanLiere had a score of 91, while Andy Gordon earned a score of 96. Auden Anderson fired a score of 100, while Ethan Martinmaas earned a score of 102.
In Tuesday’s Hub City Invitational, the Govs placed second with a score of 331. Watertown won the Hub City Invite with a score of 290, while Aberdeen Roncalli came in third with a score of 337.
The Govs were led by Luke Olson, who fired a score of 80. Nick Bothun followed with a score of 81. Jack Bartlett and Sawyer Sonnenschein each earned a score of 85.
The Govs will next see action at the Yankton Invitational on Sept. 11. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
