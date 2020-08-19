The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team got their season underway this week with the Warrior-Lynx Invitational in the Sioux Falls area. Monday’s action took place in Sioux Falls, while Tuesday’s action was in Brandon. 16 teams and 103 golfers saw action in the two-day tournament.
The Govs finished in 11th place as a team with a score of 698. Their score was one stroke better than the score of Rapid City Central. Spearfish finished one spot ahead of the Govs with a score of 680. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Warrior-Lynx Invitational with a score of 600, which was eight strokes better than the score of Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
Individually, the Govs were led by Nick Bothun, who had a two-day score of 172. Sawyer Sonnenschein finished with a score of 173, while Luke Olson earned a score of 176. Jonathan Lyons finished with a score of 177. Lincoln Houska and Jack Bartlett rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 187. Sonnenschein, Olson, Lyons, Houska and Bartlett all showed improvement in their scores from round one to round two.
Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg won the Warrior-Lynx Invite with a two-day score of 143. Lincoln’s Bennet Geraets and Harrisburg’s Will Allen finished tied for second place with a score of 145.
The Governors will next see action at the Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course on Tuesday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
