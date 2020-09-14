The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Yankton Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton on Saturday. 15 teams and 95 golfers in total competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed 11th with a team score of 335. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Yankton Invitational with a score of 299, which was five strokes better than the score of Watertown.
The Govs were led by eighth grader Sawyer Sonnenschein, who had a score of 80. Jack Bartlett fired a score of 83, while Luke Olson had a score of 85. Sophomore Jonathan Lyons finished with a score of 87, while Nick Bothun had a score of 88. Lincoln Houska rounded out the Govs with a score of 89.
Sioux Falls Lincoln junior Luke Honner finished with a score of 71, which was one stroke better than the score of Rapid City Stevens senior Jonah Swartz.
The Govs competed in the Brookings Invitational on Monday. Results from that tournament were not available at press time. The Govs will next compete at the Mitchell Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell. Tee time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.