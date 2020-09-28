The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the ESD Boys Golf Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell on Saturday. A total of eight teams competed in the tournament.
The Govs placed seventh out of eight teams after finishing with a score of 356, which was one stroke better than the score of Huron. Yankton placed first with a score of 305, while Harrisburg finished runner-up with a score of 310.
Eighth grader Sawyer Sonnenschein led the Govs with a score of 84. Luke Olson finished with a score of 90. Sophomore Jonathan Lyons and eighth grader Nick Bothun each finished with scores of 91. Other golfers not included in the team score were eighth graders Lincoln Houska and Jack Bartlett. Houska finished with a score of 93, while Bartlett finished with a score of 94.
The Govs will next see action at next week’s Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls. The tournament will take place on Monday and Tuesday.
