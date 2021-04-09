The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team held their annual awards event at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Wednesday. Several team awards that were voted on by the Govs wrestlers were given to the wrestlers that earned them.
On the girls side, eighth grader Ciara McFarling earned the Future Governor Award. Sophomores Mary Mehlhaff and Gianna Stangeland earned the Leadership Award, while sophomore Hattie Baldwin was named the Most Improved. Abbi Lewis and Mylie Taylor were named the Most Outstanding Middle School Wrestlers of the Year, while sophomore Marlee Shorter was named the Most Outstanding Varsity Wrestler.
For the boys, junior Blake Judson earned the Broer Hustler Award. Senior Tyson Johnson earned the Obernauer Memorial Leadership Award. Senior Kahlor Hindman was named the Most Improved Wrestler, while freshman Trey Lewis was named the Most Outstanding Junior Varsity Wrestler. Seventh Grader Lincoln Schoenhard earned the Future Governor Award, while senior Regan Bollweg was named the Most Outstanding Varsity Wrestler. Junior Hayden Shaffer earned the Brooks Monfore Heart of a Champion Award.
