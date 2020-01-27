Pierre Govs Youth Basketball
The Pierre Govs’ fifth grade girls basketball team won the fifth grade bracket of the Pierre Youth Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Players pictured are Molly Olson, Adde Christopherson, Logan Torgrude, Marena Buschbom, Ally Keyes, Brynn Stoeser, Abby Lewis, Sophia Boutchee, Elaina Rounds and Sierra Prunty.

 Courtesy Heather DeBoer

Twenty-seven teams from around the state of South Dakota participated in the Pierre Youth Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Competition was held for kids in grades 3-7.

The Pierre fifth grade team, who is named the Pierre Govs, were the champions of the very competitive fifth grade division. The Pierre Govs are coached by Kate Olson, Laurie Mikkonen and Charlie Sizer.

