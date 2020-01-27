Twenty-seven teams from around the state of South Dakota participated in the Pierre Youth Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Competition was held for kids in grades 3-7.
The Pierre fifth grade team, who is named the Pierre Govs, were the champions of the very competitive fifth grade division. The Pierre Govs are coached by Kate Olson, Laurie Mikkonen and Charlie Sizer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.