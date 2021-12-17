The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls wrestling teams saw action in a dual against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Central High School in Aberdeen on Thursday.
On the boys varsity side, the Govs won 57-10. The Golden Eagles held a 10-7 lead after the 132 pound match. The Govs rattled off nine straight victories, with seven of those victories coming by pinfall. Fastest pin on the night goes to sophomore Chance Carda. Carda pinned Aberdeen Central’s Beau Price in 19 seconds.
On the girls varsity side, the Govs won 54-6. The Govs won four matches by pinfall, and five matches by forfeit. Seventh grader Abbigail Lewis took home the fastest pin when she pinned Aberdeen Central’s Jaci Cox in 21 seconds.
In boys junior varsity action, the Govs won 33-12. The Govs won five matches by pinfall, and one match by decision. Fastest pin on the junior varsity level went to sophomore Rylan Shrake, who pinned Aberdeen Central’s Yaquib Ismail in 31 seconds.
The Golden Eagles boys wrestlers are not scheduled to see action again until they take on Mitchell in Mitchell on Dec. 30. The Golden Eagles girls and Governors girls are scheduled to compete in the First Annual Girls Border Brawl at Ashley-Wishek High School in North Dakota on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT. The Governors boys are scheduled to compete in the Huskies Invitational at Elk Point-Jefferson High School on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.