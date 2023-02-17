Another Pierre gymnastics season has come and gone, but the Governors reached their ultimate goal after just missing the mark last year.
Pierre reached the State Gymnastics Meet in Aberdeen on Feb. 10-11, sending not only individual qualifiers but its entire squad as well.
The Govs finished eighth on Team Day after scoring 136.317 team points, and nine gymnasts competed on Individual Day — freshman Natalie Flottmeyer, sophomore Isabel Jirsa, junior Nevaeh Karber, sophomore Kirsten Korber, sophomore Emelia Loe, seventh-grader Madelyn Merrill, freshman Gwen Richter, sophomore Ryen Sheppick and sophomore KaCee Wilson.
Karber led the way for Pierre, as she placed 13th in all-around and 15th on bars and tied for 21st on floor and 29th on vault. Sheppick tallied the team’s highest finish on the balance beam, securing 22nd place.
Govs head coach Rebecca Feller said on Sunday that her Govs also scored a season-high on bars.
“I think we did really well, especially since we didn't make it to state last year,” Merrill said. “We were really hoping for a higher spot at state, but you're glad just to get there. I think everyone had really good routines this year, and I think we're really proud of ourselves overall.”
Merrill also had an impressive outing, as she tallied a season-high score on floor with a 9.117. The seventh-grade gymnast explained how she did so on the biggest stage.
“I think it was just adrenaline, and I was just trying to do my best, especially because I knew it was the end of the season and I was just trying to get the best routine,” she said. “I was just glad I got there and tried to do my best.”
Pierre also walked away from the state event knowing that it has the top assistant coach in the state. Kerry Westover won the South Dakota Gymnastics Coaches Association’s Assistant Gymnastics Coach of the Year Award.
The Govs had other highlights in 2022-23 as well. Merrill said her favorite moment of this season was when Pierre Govs stuck all of their beam routines at the ESD Meet on Feb. 4, where the Govs placed fifth.
“I was just really proud and excited for everyone because we were just trying to do our best and we did,” she said.
For Feller, it was the Pierre Invitational on Jan. 14, where her girls had no falls during their beam routines. They ended up finishing third in their home meet at T.F. Riggs High School.
Feller also touched on what impressed her most about her gymnasts this season.
“That they were pretty motivated, as far as what they wanted to get accomplished,” she said. “Rallying after each other during meets, talking about what skills needed to be cleaned up in the gym — not necessarily at a meet but at practice. (Also), giving each other constructive criticism, as far as what they needed to get accomplished.”
Collectively, the Govs were a young team, as they had no seniors on their varsity roster. But Feller saw her gymnasts grow as the season went on.
“This team is getting older. At one time, they were middle schoolers. So you're seeing routines that have a lot of maturity in them,” she said. “We've seen gymnasts that are cleaning up their skills and not getting as nervous when they compete. We do have some younger ones that have moved up like Madelyn now. She did really well for us on Individual Day.”
Merrill said she had two personal goals to accomplish this season — increase the difficulty of her floor routine and make it to state as a seventh-grader.
Check. Check.
“I was really proud of myself getting onto the varsity team because I didn't know if I was going to,” Merrill said.
When asked what’s the next step for her in regards to the 2023-24 season, Merrill said she wants to clean up her routines, acquire new skills and get better as a gymnast overall.
While returning to state is the goal next season, Feller would like her bunch to go even a step further at next year’s state competition — seeing her gymnasts on the podium. And what a perfect time it will be to do so, as Pierre will host the State Gymnastics Meet at T.F. Riggs High School.
“I think a lot of them have a lot of potential,” Feller said. “They've added a bit of requirements to their routines. Some of them just need to build on the bonus. And I definitely think that's something they could get accomplished if they put in the work during the offseason.”
