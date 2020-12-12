The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed in the Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. A total of 11 teams competed in Saturday’s invite.

As a team, the Govs placed seventh out of 11 teams with a team score of 128.400. The Mitchell Kernels won the Hub City Invite after placing first with a score of 146.150, while the Watertown Arrow placed second with a score of 143.900.

Individually, the Govs were led by senior Aubre Westover, who tied for 16th place in the all-around with a score of 31.250. Eighth grader Ryen Sheppick placed 18th in the all-around with a score of 30.900. The top event performance came from Westover, who tied for 12th place in the balance beam with a score of 8.850. Freshman Neveah Karber tied for 15th place in the balance beam (8.800) and tied for 18th place in the uneven parallel bars (7.700). Junior Marissa Mathews rounded the Govs performers who placed in the top 20 in events. She tied for 19th place in the balance beam after earning a score of 8.650.

The Govs gymnasts will next see action at the Mitchell Invitational in Mitchell this coming Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

