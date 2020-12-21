The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team took to the road on Saturday for the Jill McCormick Invitational in Mitchell. A total of 12 teams, including two Mitchell teams, saw action at Saturday’s invite.
As a team, the Govs placed ninth with a team score of 130.550. The Mitchell Gold team placed first with a team score of 146.100, while the Watertown Arrows placed second with a team score of 144.700.
Senior Aubre Westover led the Govs by finishing in 22nd place with an all-around score of 31.85. Eighth grader Ryen Sheppick placed 27th with an all-around score of 31.05. The top individual event placing came from junior Emerie Stephens and eighth grader Emmy Loe, who tied for 21st place with scores of 8.750.
The Govs gymnastics team will next see action at the Rapid City Quadrangular on January 2. That competition will start at 11 a.m. MT.
