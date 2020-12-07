The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed at the Lolly Forseth Invitational at Washington High School in Sioux Falls on Saturday. A total of ten teams saw action in the gymnastics competition.

The Govs finished ninth out of ten teams by finishing with a score of 124.050. Roosevelt placed eighth with a score of 126.950, while Washington placed tenth with a score of 91.550. The Mitchell Kernels won the Lolly Forseth Invitational with a score of 143.900. The Watertown Arrows placed second with a score of 140.000.

Individually, the Govs were led by eighth grader Ryen Sheppick who finished in 20th place with an all-around score of 30.800. Freshman Neveah Karber finished in 21st place with a score of 30.300, while senior Aubre Westover finished in 25th place with a score of 30.000. Eighth grader Emmy Loe rounded out the Govs by finishing in 26th place with a score of 28.800.

The Govs will next see action in a quadrangular in Mitchell on Thursday. That competition will start at 4 p.m. CT.

