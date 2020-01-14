The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed alongside nine teams in the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Brooking on Saturday. This competition was their first big invitational competition of the season.
The Govs placed seventh out of 10 teams after finishing with a team score of 131.950. The Watertown Arrows won the competition with a score of 145.275, which was about three points better than Mitchell’s second place score.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who had an all-around score 34.950. Moser’s best event finish was on the uneven parallel bars. She placed fourth with a score of 8.9850. Fellow senior Meg Erwin placed tied for 13th with a score of 33.600.
The Govs will host their final competition of the season on Saturday, when they host the Pierre Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium. The gym will open at 8:30 a.m. CT, with warm-ups to begin at 9:50 a.m. CT. Competition will begin at noon.
Full Results for Pierre gymnasts at Patty Jorgenson Invitational Team Standings
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 131.950
Individual Standings Vault
T14, Mikah Moser, 8.7250
19, Emerie Stephens, 8.5500
23, Sydney Uhrig, 8.4750
31, Meg Erwin, 8.3000
T37, Aubre Westover, 8.0000
Uneven Parallel Bars
4, Mikah Moser, 8.9750
13, Meg Erwin, 8.5250
33, Nevaeh Karber, 7.8250
34, Sydney Uhrig, 7.8000
38, Ryen Sheppick, 7.4000
Balance Beam
19, Mikah Moser, 8.0500
25, Meg Erwin, 7.8000
T36, Aubre Westover, 7.1500
T36, Ryen Sheppick, 7.1500
T46, Jasmine Rounds, 6.3250
Floor Exercise
T7, Mikah Moser, 9.2000
12, Meg Erwin, 8.9750
T29, Emerie Stephens, 8.3000
35, Sydney Uhrig, 8.1500
T41, Ryen Sheppick, 7.7250
All-Around
7, Mikah Moser, 34.950
T13, Meg Erwin, 33.600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.