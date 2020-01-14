200113-sports-pierregymnastics_outbound 2.jpg
Buy Now

Pierre Governors senior gymnast Mikah Moser does the splits in the air above the balance beam in the Pierre Administration Building Jan. 9 in Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal/

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed alongside nine teams in the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Brooking on Saturday. This competition was their first big invitational competition of the season.

The Govs placed seventh out of 10 teams after finishing with a team score of 131.950. The Watertown Arrows won the competition with a score of 145.275, which was about three points better than Mitchell’s second place score.

Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who had an all-around score 34.950. Moser’s best event finish was on the uneven parallel bars. She placed fourth with a score of 8.9850. Fellow senior Meg Erwin placed tied for 13th with a score of 33.600.

The Govs will host their final competition of the season on Saturday, when they host the Pierre Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium. The gym will open at 8:30 a.m. CT, with warm-ups to begin at 9:50 a.m. CT. Competition will begin at noon.

Full Results for Pierre gymnasts at Patty Jorgenson Invitational Team Standings

7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 131.950

Individual Standings Vault

T14, Mikah Moser, 8.7250

19, Emerie Stephens, 8.5500

23, Sydney Uhrig, 8.4750

31, Meg Erwin, 8.3000

T37, Aubre Westover, 8.0000

Uneven Parallel Bars

4, Mikah Moser, 8.9750

13, Meg Erwin, 8.5250

33, Nevaeh Karber, 7.8250

34, Sydney Uhrig, 7.8000

38, Ryen Sheppick, 7.4000

Balance Beam

19, Mikah Moser, 8.0500

25, Meg Erwin, 7.8000

T36, Aubre Westover, 7.1500

T36, Ryen Sheppick, 7.1500

T46, Jasmine Rounds, 6.3250

Floor Exercise

T7, Mikah Moser, 9.2000

12, Meg Erwin, 8.9750

T29, Emerie Stephens, 8.3000

35, Sydney Uhrig, 8.1500

T41, Ryen Sheppick, 7.7250

All-Around

7, Mikah Moser, 34.950

T13, Meg Erwin, 33.600

Tags

Load comments