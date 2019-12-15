The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team went to the Hub City Invitational at Aberdeen Central High School in Aberdeen on Saturday. 14 teams in total competed in the event.
The Govs placed sixth out of 14 teams with a team score of 127.175. Aberdeen Central placed fifth with a score of 128.150, while Milbank placed seventh with a score of 126.550. Watertown won the Hub City Invitational after getting a score of 145.050, which was better than Mitchell’s second place score of 144.850.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Meg Erwin, who placed eighth in the all-around, Her best score came in the floor exercise, where she got a score of 8.900. Junior Jasi Kroll placed 13th in the all-around with a score of 32.925. Her best event was the vault. She finished tied for ninth place with a score of 8,775. The Govs were without senior star Mikah Moser, who did not compete on Saturday.
Winning the Hub City Invitational was Watertown sophomore Myah Morris, who got an all-around score of 37.275, which was 0.075 points better than junior teammate Brooke Bollinger’s score.
The Govs gymnasts will see their final action of 2019 on Saturday when they head to Mitchell for the Mitchell Invitational. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs gymnasts at Hub City Invitational
Team Standings
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 127.175
Individual Results
Balance Beam
14, Meg Erwin, 8.375
18, Jasi Kroll, 8.150
54, Marissa Mathews, 6.825
55, Ryen Sheppick, 6.700
60, Aubre Westover, 6.100
Floor Exercise
Meg Erwin, 8.900
Jasi Kroll, 8.675
Uneven Parallel Bars
15, Meg Erwin, 8.325
29, Jasi Kroll, 7.325
36, Sydney Uhrig, 6.825
37, Marissa Mathews, 6.675
54, Emmy Loe, 5.325
Vault
T9, Jasi Kroll, 8775
12, Meg Erwin, 8.725
T23, Sydney Uhrig, 8.450
T31, Aubre Westover, 8.325
T39, KaCee Wilson, 8.225
All-Around
8, Meg Erwin, 34.325
13, Jasi Kroll, 32.925
