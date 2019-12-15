_DSC0718.jpg
Buy Now

Senior Meg Erwin, seen here in action at last season's Pierre Invitational, placed eighth in the all-around at Saturday's Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team went to the Hub City Invitational at Aberdeen Central High School in Aberdeen on Saturday. 14 teams in total competed in the event.

The Govs placed sixth out of 14 teams with a team score of 127.175. Aberdeen Central placed fifth with a score of 128.150, while Milbank placed seventh with a score of 126.550. Watertown won the Hub City Invitational after getting a score of 145.050, which was better than Mitchell’s second place score of 144.850.

Individually, the Govs were led by senior Meg Erwin, who placed eighth in the all-around, Her best score came in the floor exercise, where she got a score of 8.900. Junior Jasi Kroll placed 13th in the all-around with a score of 32.925. Her best event was the vault. She finished tied for ninth place with a score of 8,775. The Govs were without senior star Mikah Moser, who did not compete on Saturday.

Winning the Hub City Invitational was Watertown sophomore Myah Morris, who got an all-around score of 37.275, which was 0.075 points better than junior teammate Brooke Bollinger’s score.

The Govs gymnasts will see their final action of 2019 on Saturday when they head to Mitchell for the Mitchell Invitational. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs gymnasts at Hub City Invitational

Team Standings

6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 127.175

Individual Results

Balance Beam

14, Meg Erwin, 8.375

18, Jasi Kroll, 8.150

54, Marissa Mathews, 6.825

55, Ryen Sheppick, 6.700

60, Aubre Westover, 6.100

Floor Exercise

Meg Erwin, 8.900

Jasi Kroll, 8.675

Uneven Parallel Bars

15, Meg Erwin, 8.325

29, Jasi Kroll, 7.325

36, Sydney Uhrig, 6.825

37, Marissa Mathews, 6.675

54, Emmy Loe, 5.325

Vault

T9, Jasi Kroll, 8775

12, Meg Erwin, 8.725

T23, Sydney Uhrig, 8.450

T31, Aubre Westover, 8.325

T39, KaCee Wilson, 8.225

All-Around

8, Meg Erwin, 34.325

13, Jasi Kroll, 32.925

Tags

Load comments