The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team kicked off their season in style on Thursday night. They took on the Huron Tigers in a gymnastics dual at the Tigers Activities Center in Huron.
As a team, the Govs varsity placed first with a score of 125.750. The Tigers came in second with a score of 121.300.
Freshman Neveah Karber led the Govs by placing first in the all-around with a score of 31.450. Karber also placed first in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 7.850. Eighth grader Emmy Loe placed first in the vault, and tied for second in the floor exercise. Junior Marissa Mathews placed first on the balance beam.
The Govs junior varsity team placed first with a team score of 103.150. The Tigers junior varsity placed second with a score of 100.
The Govs junior varsity was led by freshman Jocelyn Corrales, who placed first with a score of 26.050. Seventh grader Natalie Flottmeyer placed first in the balance beam and second in the vault. Seventh grader Rebecca Spitzer placed first in the uneven parallel bars, while eighth grader Isabella Caauwe placed first in the floor exercise.
The Govs gymnastics team will next see action at the Lolly Forseth Invitational at Washington High School in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
