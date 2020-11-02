Tuesday will be a busy day for volleyball teams in the area. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will host the Mitchell Kernels in the home finale for the Govs. The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes will host the McLaughlin Mustangs at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre in the opening round of the Region 6A playoffs, while the Sully Buttes Chargers will travel to Ipswich for a battle with the Ipswich Tigers in the Region 2B playoffs.
The Govs (7-10) are the no. 11 ranked team in Class AA, while the Mitchell Kernels (5-11) are the no. 13 ranked team. The Govs defeated the Kernels 3-0 in Mitchell on Sept. 3. They have won their last three matches against the Kernels. Since 2007, the Kernels hold a 19-17 record against the Govs, although the Govs hold a 6-3 record in the playoffs in that time span. The Govs have won two straight matches, while the Kernels have lost three straight.
The Lady Buffs (4-15) are the no. 4 ranked team in Region 6A, while the Mustangs (1-9) are the no. 5 ranked team. The Lady Buffs have won their last five matches against the Mustangs, including a 3-0 victory in Mobridge on Sept. 12. The Lady Buffs have lost four straight, while the Mustangs have lost three straight. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Crow Creek, who haven’t played all season, will not be playing in the Region 6A playoffs. The winner of Tuesday’s match in Fort Pierre will play the top ranked Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (16-6) in Mobridge on Thursday night.
The Chargers (4-12) are the no. 7 ranked team in Region 2B, while the Tigers (19-5) are the no. 2 ranked team. The Tigers have won their last four straight matches against the Chargers, including a 3-0 victory in Ipswich on Sept. 8. The Tigers ended the Chargers’ season last year with a 3-0 victory in the Region 2B Tournament. Since 2007, the Chargers have won six matches against the Tigers, while the Tigers have won eight matches. The Chargers come into Tuesday’s match with five straight losses, while the Tigers have won two straight.
All three varsity matches for the local teams are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.