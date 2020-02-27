Pierre Hunt Ranch

The Pierre-Hunt Ranch amateur basketball team took second place in the B division of the SDABA Championships in Sturgis. Pictured are, from left to right: Jordan Kirkie, Eldon Marshall, Cooper Kirkie, Garfield Good Face, Wayne Rennels, Rich Crow Eagle, RJ Estes, John Estes, and Dale Big Eagle.

 Courtesy Photo

The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association Championships were held this past weekend in Sturgis. Competition was held in the A, B, and C divisions.

For the “C” championship, Sturgis-King Construction defeated Brookings Youngbloods behind 17 points from Travis Miller, and 13 points from Jeremy Vliem. Dennis Buus and tourney MVP Cody King each added 12 points for Sturgis. Brookings was led by 16 points from Devin Eppard, and 10 a piece from Tate Lilla, Alex Jammen, and Ethan Clarke. Eppard, Vliem, and Tyler Ogle of Faulkton were named to the Class “C” all-tournament team.

In the “B” title contest, Corsica-Rexwinkle Concrete defeated Pierre-Hunt Ranch 88-79 behind tournament MVP Kris Menning’s 27 points. Corsica got 20 points from Luke Bamberg, 18 points from Chris Punt, and 12 points from Jacob Giles. Pierre was led by Cooper Kirkie’s 36 points, and 15 points from Dale Big Eagle. Kirkie was the overall leading scorer in the tournament, scoring 112 points over three games. Joining Menning, Bamberg, Punt, Kirkie, and Big Eagle on the Class “B” all tournament team were Doug Hansen and Jared Vlastuin from Lennox, Joey Mitchell of Miller, and Patrick Gatzke of Sturgis.

In the final contest of the day, Sioux Falls-Ambush successfully defended its title against Rapid City-We are Farmers by the score of 78-73. Sioux Falls had a balanced attack behind 19 points from Jordan Miller, 17 points from Skyler Bloch, and 13 points a piece from tournament MVP Garrett Callahan and Kelly Hubbard. They also got 11 points from Jacob Giles. Adam Templeton led Rapid City with 27 points, while TJ McCauley added 15 points, and Isaac Parsons chipped in 12 points. Joining Callahan, Miller, Bloch, Templeton and McCauley on the Class “A” all tournament team were Jace Fischer from Pierre-V-Mann’s, Kevin Ratzch from Pierre-Edman, Luke Enos from Spearfish, and Omar Bounerzoug from Rapid City-YOLO.

Tags

Load comments