The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association Championships were held this past weekend in Sturgis. Competition was held in the A, B, and C divisions.
For the “C” championship, Sturgis-King Construction defeated Brookings Youngbloods behind 17 points from Travis Miller, and 13 points from Jeremy Vliem. Dennis Buus and tourney MVP Cody King each added 12 points for Sturgis. Brookings was led by 16 points from Devin Eppard, and 10 a piece from Tate Lilla, Alex Jammen, and Ethan Clarke. Eppard, Vliem, and Tyler Ogle of Faulkton were named to the Class “C” all-tournament team.
In the “B” title contest, Corsica-Rexwinkle Concrete defeated Pierre-Hunt Ranch 88-79 behind tournament MVP Kris Menning’s 27 points. Corsica got 20 points from Luke Bamberg, 18 points from Chris Punt, and 12 points from Jacob Giles. Pierre was led by Cooper Kirkie’s 36 points, and 15 points from Dale Big Eagle. Kirkie was the overall leading scorer in the tournament, scoring 112 points over three games. Joining Menning, Bamberg, Punt, Kirkie, and Big Eagle on the Class “B” all tournament team were Doug Hansen and Jared Vlastuin from Lennox, Joey Mitchell of Miller, and Patrick Gatzke of Sturgis.
In the final contest of the day, Sioux Falls-Ambush successfully defended its title against Rapid City-We are Farmers by the score of 78-73. Sioux Falls had a balanced attack behind 19 points from Jordan Miller, 17 points from Skyler Bloch, and 13 points a piece from tournament MVP Garrett Callahan and Kelly Hubbard. They also got 11 points from Jacob Giles. Adam Templeton led Rapid City with 27 points, while TJ McCauley added 15 points, and Isaac Parsons chipped in 12 points. Joining Callahan, Miller, Bloch, Templeton and McCauley on the Class “A” all tournament team were Jace Fischer from Pierre-V-Mann’s, Kevin Ratzch from Pierre-Edman, Luke Enos from Spearfish, and Omar Bounerzoug from Rapid City-YOLO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.