After a very busy weekend where they went 1-4 at the Big Stick Tournament in Rapid City, the Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion played their first home games of the season on Tuesday afternoon. They hosted Sioux Falls East Post 15, splitting the two games of a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The first game saw Sioux Falls East jump out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Post 8 responded with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. That was as close as Post 8 would get to winning. Sioux Falls East scored ten more runs, and won 17-9.
Jackson Lechtenburg led things off on the hill for Sioux Falls East in game one. He went three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out one.
Josh Switzer was on the mound for Post 8. He surrendered 16 runs on nine hits over three innings, striking out one. Spencer Letellier threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The second game was tied at 1-1 for most of the game. Post 8 took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Matthew Hanson scored on an Isaac Polak double. Both teams traded runs and the lead the remainder of the game. Post 8 found themselves down 9-8 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Spencer Letellier scored on a Jackson Lechtenberg error to tie the game up. The game came to a thrilling conclusion when Gary Nedved scored on a Matthew Hanson walk-off single to clinch a 10-9 Post 8 victory.
Gavin Stotts was the starting pitcher for Post 8. He lasted four and one-third innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out two. Jonathan Lyons threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Charlie Mickelson led things off on the mound for Sioux Falls East. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero. Myles Reese and Ryan Hussman came into the game as relief.
The Post 8 Junior Legion (7-9) played the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters in a doubleheader at Kelley Field in Pierre on Wednesday. Those games had not been completed by press time. Post 8 will host Mobridge at Hyde Stadium on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
