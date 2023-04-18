Over 800 miles away from South Dakota’s capital city, the Pierre Junior Shooters competed in the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Three-Position Air Rifle (3PAR) Western Region Championship held on Thursday-Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah.

Jenna Kruger, Rylie Stoeser, Samuel Sterling and Skyler Ruth, collectively, won the sporter portion of the event after tallying an aggregate score of 4,287 points.

Selina Valeros

Pierre's Selina Valeros aims at a target during the 2023 CMP 3PAR Western Region Championship.
Samuel, Mason, Ayden, Xander, Sean

Pierre's Samuel Sterling, left, Mason Stoeser, Ayden Johnson, Xander Schmitgen and Sean Krueger during the 2023 CMP 3PAR Western Region Championship.
first place

Pierre's Skyler Ruth, left, Xander Schmitgen, Jenna Kruger, Samuel Sterling and Rylie Stoeser after their team placed first at the 2023 CMP 3PAR Western Region Championship.

