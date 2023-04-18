Over 800 miles away from South Dakota’s capital city, the Pierre Junior Shooters competed in the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Three-Position Air Rifle (3PAR) Western Region Championship held on Thursday-Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah.
Jenna Kruger, Rylie Stoeser, Samuel Sterling and Skyler Ruth, collectively, won the sporter portion of the event after tallying an aggregate score of 4,287 points.
Pierre coach Sean Kruger used one word to describe his team’s accomplishment — phenomenal.
“The regionals aren't particularly easy to get into to begin with,” Kruger said Sunday. “To come away with the first-place spot out of the region was just — it's pretty cool. We're shooting against some of the very best marksmen in the nation when we go to these things, and we hung with them.”
Along with gold medals, Pierre received a $1,500 check, which Kruger said would all go towards the shooting club.
Ruth, a senior who placed 18th individually in sporter with 1,062 points, said walking away as the best team over the weekend didn’t sink in initially.
“Honestly, I don't think it really hit any of us while we were there, anyways,” he said Monday. “But now that I'm home, it's really cool. I showed off a little bit saying it here and there to my friends at school, and there's nothing else like it that I've done.”
Ruth shared what he believed to be the ultimate difference for Pierre.
“I would have to say it was definitely our kneeling (shooting),” he said. “Our prone was pretty evenly matched with most peoples’, and our standing was a little worse. But when it came to kneeling, we blew everyone out of the water.”
To Ruth’s point, Pierre ended with a score of 744 from the kneeling position, and the next closest was Lebanon (OR) at 717.
Following practice on Thursday, Pierre completed its shooting over the remaining two days, where the shooters lit up targets from three positions — prone, kneeling and standing. They did this once on Friday and another time on Saturday.
Ruth’s best outing came Friday while proned out, where he scored a 194. The senior summed his performance from both days.
“I was doing pretty well, for the most part,” Ruth said. “I had a few bad shots on our second day, but I was able to get through those and passed that. And with all of us working together, we were able to succeed.”
His teammates, Kruger and Stoeser, placed sixth and eighth, respectively in sporter, which earned them a spot in the finals. Kruger secured fifth place with 395.4 points, and Stoeser was right behind her in sixth place with a score of 385.7.
Sterling said this was Stoeser’s third time shooting in the regional finals while it was Kruger's second.
“It’s pretty amazing watching those two shoot in the finals,” Sterling added.
Because they were among the final eight shooters, Kruger and Stoeser automatically qualified for the Sporter CMP 3PAR National Championship on June 22-24 at the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center in Port Clinton, OH.
Pierre also took another team to the Western Regionals that featured Josiah Hays, Aydan Johnson, Mason Stoeser and Annaliese Bietz. They finished 13th overall, scoring an aggregate of 4,057.
Johnson also placed second in the U15 category while Hays ended in ninth place in U17.
Kruger thought all of his shooters showed a lot of resolve during the weekend, which is something Pierre’s coaches constantly “preach” to them, Kruger said.
“Just about every one of our competitors had a moment where things didn't go well. And, you know, there's a choice there. Either let it define the rest of your match, or you just move on and keep plugging away,” he added. “And in every case, they moved on and kept plugging away, and that's the result you get when you keep working hard like that, is the win.”
As many as 19 states were represented in Utah’s shooting event, but teams from South Dakota are normally assigned to compete in the Northeast Regionals (Apr. 20-22) in Camp Perry, OH. The past two years, Kruger said Pierre has petitioned to be a part of the Western Regionals because Sandy, UT is a shorter drive.
Anniston, AL is the location of the Southeast Regionals, which also took place Thursday-Saturday, and a total of 230 shooters participated at each site.
Sterling, a junior who finished 15th individually in sporter with 1,064 points, enjoyed his time in Utah this year.
“I think it went amazing. I mean, to me, personally, I had an amazing experience,” he said Monday. “And the past few times I've been down there for regional tournaments, it's always been fun.”
Up next for Kruger’s shooters is the State 4-H Shoot, which will take place on Apr. 27-29 and in multiple locations throughout Ft. Pierre.
Kruger said there will be ranges set up at Stanley County High School, Stanley County Elementary, Oahe Expo Center, Oahe Downstream, Fort Pierre Police Department, among other venues.
He added that there’s been around “3,100 entries” for the event.
“As far as what we're hoping for with our shooters is that they have a good day, and they compete at the level that they're all capable of,” Kruger said.
Sterling said he has been a part of the 4-H Shoot’s air rifle competition for the previous four years and the BB gun portion for the past seven years.
The junior shooter said he hasn’t sensed any nerves from his teammates about the event since many have similar experience as Sterling.
“Most of us are pretty calm about it,” Sterling said. “We know what we’re doing, and we all have our own personal goals on what we want to do.”
Winners of the State Shoot will move on to the 4-H Nationals in Grand Island, NE on Jun. 25-30.
