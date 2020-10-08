Action for the Pierre Adult Kickball League continued this week.
After the final night of games, BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co. ended up at the top of the standings after recording a tie and a win to bring their record to 10-1-1. Kickin Wings won two games to push themselves into second place in the standings with a record of 9-3. Swift Kick in the Grass is 7-5, while New Kicks on the Block is 6-5-1. Impact is 6-6, while We Got the Runs is 5-6-1. LTSS and Friends rounds out the standings with a 2-10 record.
The season will end on Tuesday with a tournament.
