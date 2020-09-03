The City of Pierre Recreation Departments Adult Kickball League kicked things off literally on Monday with two double headers.
Four teams started off the season right by winning both games of their doubleheaders. Those teams were BankWest Witt’s End Brew Co., Impact, Kickin Wings and New Kick’s on the Block. The next games will be Tuesday September 8 at 6:30 and 7:30 PM.
