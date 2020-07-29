The Capital City Baseball Association sent three All-Star teams to the South Dakota Little League State Tournament held in Rapid City this past weekend. Those three teams were their 12U team, 11U team and 10U team.
The 12U team went 2-1 to finish in third place. They won a 15-2 eight inning game over Harney Peak in the consolation championship game. The 11U team went 1-3 on the weekend. Their lone victory came in a 10-9 victory against Timberline. The 10U team went 2-2 on the weekend. They finished in third place.
