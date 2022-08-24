Ever heard of the “Emerald Regiment?” That’s the name of Pierre’s very own marching band, but playing instruments is just the tip of the iceberg.
Yes, the “regiment” has to practice the music. During their weekly, three to five morning practices, the marching band makes sure that their sound blends well. And it has to be a “loud sound.” Otherwise, the music will be more like a mush of sounds rather than a song, according to band director Mackenzie McKeithan.
But that’s not the only thing the regiment works on.
“We also have to practice doing all that while we are marching together,” McKeithan said. “So they need to make sure that their feet are hitting at the same time, at the same angle. Their bodies are at the same angle as well. Any moves that we maneuver needs to be done together, start and stop at the right time, things like that.”
Sounds easy, right? Guess again.
“I think that the normal person looks at a marching band and thinks that it’s pretty easy to walk in a straight line,” McKeithan said. “And the bands look good and they sound good, but really, there are so many hours of practice that go into it.”
Especially when the main focus is performing well at parade marching competitions. Pierre does “street marching” in these events, and McKeithan believes that her regiment has a real shot at winning it all this year.
But that still requires a lot of work.
“If we’re doing a field show, we need to get all of our positions learned and memorized for the performance,” senior drumline captain Ollie Smith said. “It’s a really mentally daunting task because you have to be able to move your body in specific ways while also playing music. And make sure that your feet are on time. Left (foot) is on downbeat and make sure everything’s good. And so you have to do a lot, both physically and mentally, to put a lot of work into it.”
Even with the amount of time and effort that competitions require, the band members wouldn’t have it any other way. To them, it’s worth every second.
“I honestly, genuinely love showing to the city of Pierre that the band has grown and evolved, and I can show them with good skills at playing instruments and all,” sophomore tuba player Gavin Townley said. “But I really really like these compositions that we go to because these competitions we play like slow nice and harmonic tunes. And we play little bits and pieces of jazz and (other) pieces of marching band, but, mainly, it’s just a bunch of harmonic tunes. It’s just so nice to use, and I love every second of it.”
And he isn’t the only one.
“In fact, we always go to this one marching competition in Yankton called ‘March to the Meridian,’ and Mrs. McKeithan wasn’t planning on doing that this year,” senior drum major Kendra Rounds said. “But everybody in band was like, ‘What? Why?’ So we convinced her to let us go again because we just love our marching competitions that much.”
Not only are the competitions fun, but they also provide teaching moments. McKeithan said her band members have “learned how to carry themselves as marchers a little better” and improved each time they’ve performed.
And that gradual improvement points to the foundation that McKeithan has built over her nine years at Pierre.
“I would say that we have really worked towards a culture of excellence,” McKeithan said. “But not just one where we’re focused on being the best, but more so focused on improvement each time. So we don’t necessarily look at what did we place? We look at what did we improve upon from last time? … So I think that it is that culture of how do we get better? What happens next? Not just trying to go get first all the time. That really has helped our program.”
Something else that has really helped band members is having a culture that encourages close bonds with one another.
“I literally call them family — they’re my kids,” McKeithan said. “And (to) the incoming freshmen, I always say, ‘Even if you don’t think our marching band is a voluntary group…just give this a shot because it’s the closest-knit family you’re gonna get right off the bat. And you’re going to know people in the halls that first day of school that you might not otherwise know.’”
Being part of the regiment allows high school students to have a second home that they never want to leave.
“When you play in this band…you can’t wait to get into your band class,” Townsley said. “All day (Thursday) and the other days and all summer, I’ve been just waiting to get back into band. See all my friends. You feel welcomed when you get into this band long enough. You just feel welcome to be here, and people love to see you. And you’re glad to be here because all your friends want to see you and everybody. It’s great. It’s amazing.”
Smith has been in the marching band since his freshman year. He said it has taught him how to socialize more.
“My freshman year, I didn’t really talk to others much,” Smith said. “But I think being in this program really helped me learn how to interact with others well and how to ask for help if I needed help with something. And it’s a really good climate to be in. It’s really helpful. Everyone’s really encouraging.”
In addition, the regiment is a place for band members to grow into leaders. Take junior trumpet player Braedon Cunningham, for instance. He was forced into being the trumpet section leader during his sophomore year after a band member left that same position.
“I enjoy being able to help my bandmates,” Cunningham said.
For Townsley, the marching band has shown him that accountability is the best policy.
“The one thing I mainly learned about from marching band is probably just kind of attending, practicing, doing things over and over again until you finally get it right,” he said. “Doing what you do best and just being there (and) showing up is kind of one of the main factors for being in marching bands. Because if you don’t show up, some people might feel less motivated that you’re not there.”
In the Emerald Regiment, marching band is about teamwork, friendships, leadership and accountability.
But playing an instrument is pretty neat, too.
“I think it’s so cool that you just have this piece of metal in front of you, and just by blowing air through it, sounds come out,” Rounds said. “And it is so amazing when you come together with other people and everybody’s blowing different sounds out, but they just harmonize together. And it just sounds beautiful, and I love it. I love band class for that reason.”
