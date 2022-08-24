Ever heard of the “Emerald Regiment?” That’s the name of Pierre’s very own marching band, but playing instruments is just the tip of the iceberg.

Yes, the “regiment” has to practice the music. During their weekly, three to five morning practices, the marching band makes sure that their sound blends well. And it has to be a “loud sound.” Otherwise, the music will be more like a mush of sounds rather than a song, according to band director Mackenzie McKeithan.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments