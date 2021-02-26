It has been another year down for the Georgia Morse eighth and seventh grade girls basketball teams, who recently saw their seasons come to an end.
Georgia Morse coach Austin Johnson told the Capital Journal that it was an exciting year for the eighth graders.
“We were lucky enough to play all of our scheduled games this season,” Johnson said. “The girls made a lot of growth. They worked together throughout the season, and they learned some important lessons along the way. Be on the lookout for this group of girls, as they have the potential to be a real threat to teams throughout the state.”
Johnson said that the coaches are grateful that the seventh graders were all healthy and able to compete.
“Every challenging situation, every time the girls had their backs against the wall, these girls battled,” Johnson said. “Every game they gave their all, and we are proud of how much these girls have grown as young ladies and basketball players. We can’t wait to watch them build on their fundamentals and continue to bring each of their talents together as a team.”
