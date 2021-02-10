The Pierre sixth grade basketball team played in a pair of basketball tournaments recently. They competed at the Sanford Pentagon Blizzard Blowout Tournament on Jan. 23-24, and the South Dakota Hardwood Classic in Sioux Falls this past Sunday.
The Pierre sixth graders won the Blizzard Blowout Tournament after achieving a 3-0 record. They defeated the Avera Select Black team from Sioux Falls 32-14, the PBA Riggs team from Sioux Falls 42-18, and North Dakota Hustle 35-24.
The Pierre sixth graders kept up their momentum by earning the championship at the Hardwood Classic with another 3-0 record. They defeated the MAG team from Harrisburg 34-30, Wayne Blue from Nebraska 47-25, and the Yankton Spikes 48-21.
The Hardwood Classic ended with a heartwarming moment. During the championship game against Yankton, the Spikes put in a player with down syndrome. According to Pierre coach Lonnie Heier, when this kid was not in the game, he could be heard.
“I could hear him cheering on his teammates all game,” Heier said in a Facebook post. “He was so positive and so happy. He scored three baskets. The kid was so happy he could barely contain himself.”
After the post-game photos were taken, Heier said he could hear his team plotting something. Hudson Stoeser, a player on the Pierre team, asked Heier if it was okay for him to give the Yankton kid his trophy. Heier said it was okay, so Stoeser gave the Yankton kid his trophy.
“When Hudson came back into the gym, he was overcome with emotion,” Heier said. “It was a truly great moment, and I’m so proud that he plays on my team. To top the moment off, we walked out of the building with the young man from Yankton. He looked back on his way out, and told us he’d never forget us. We won’t forget him either.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.