Add another one in the win column for Pierre volleyball.
The Govs swept Mitchell on Tuesday, 3-0 — 25-22, 25-19 and 25-15, to extend their winning streak to six games.
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser shined for the Govs with a team-high 19 kills and also added an ace. Both senior MaKenna Schlekeway and junior Reese Terwilliger pitched in with five kills each.
“I think tonight we covered the corners really well,” senior Remington Price said. “In practice, we talked about what we have to cover and how they’re going to hit quarters. And I think we really got ourselves stopped before we got to the ball, and that really helps a lot.”
Although the box score might suggest an easy victory for Pierre, it wasn’t.
Mitchell never wavered and forced the girls to earn hard-fought wins in the first and third sets.
In Set 1, the Govs trailed two different times. They fell behind early (10-7) and late (21-19), but Pierre recovered both times swiftly. The latter came when the girls went on a 6-1 run to secure the victory.
Unlike the first, the Govs led the entire second set. Pierre opened with a 11-6 lead, but the Kernels popped their way back with the help of two aces. All of the sudden, it was 11-10.
The Govs broke the momentum after a soft spike. From then on, Pierre never looked back en route to the set win.
Set 3 is when the girls let off of the gas pedal. Mitchell took advantage of that by putting the Govs in a 6-1 deficit. Pierre began to chip away, but the Govs didn’t turn things around until about midway through the set.
After a kill by Schlekeway, the girls followed up with three consecutive blocks to tie things up at 13-13. Pierre went to finish the set on a 12-2 run to secure its sixth win on the season.
“No, (the win) didn’t come easy,” head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “And these girls are working on confidence. And like Remington said, putting complete games together. I think they’re improving in several areas of their game. But the confidence overall, just being able to come back from a deficit isn’t something I think we would have done a year ago. And so, they just chip away and they don’t quit and they usually come out on top.”
Stoeser agreed when asked if those three consecutive blocks made the difference in that final set.
“I think when you get a stuff block, it creates some energy,” she said. “And we had a couple in a row and shut down their hitters, (which) frustrated their offense a little bit. So I think that was a turning point for us.”
The Govs hope to continue their winning ways when they face Sturgis Brown on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.
Going forward, Stoeser knows that her team has a target on their back.
“I think teams are watching for us,” she said. “I think they’re watching our films a little bit more, definitely scouting Ayvrie and all. Going to play defense, put blocks up on her. So that just forces us to balance our offensive attack, and we’ll be working on that next.”
