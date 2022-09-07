Add another one in the win column for Pierre volleyball.

The Govs swept Mitchell on Tuesday, 3-0 — 25-22, 25-19 and 25-15, to extend their winning streak to six games.

block

Pierre's three consecutive blocks in the final set against Mitchell lifted the Govs to a 3-0 sweep on Tuesday.
Ayvrie Kaiser

Senior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 19 kills against Mitchell on Tuesday.
six wins

Pierre notched its sixth consecutive win after sweeping Mitchell, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments