The Post 307 Dukes 16U scattered eight hits in the third inning of the first game of a Tuesday doubleheader to take the lead and hold on for a five-inning, 10-0 win over Pierre’s Post 8.
In the second game, the Renner Dukes defeated Pierre 8-1 at Dan Kelley Memorial Field in Pierre.
“We couldn’t get the bats going,” Post 8 Coach River Iverson said about the first game. “They just strung together a lot of hits and had a really good dude on the mound.”
Jackson Bjorkman picked up the win for the Dukes after giving up two hits.
Duke teammates Joseph Neufeld and Joey Godshall had three hits each.
“We’re about 20 games in and we’re starting to develop a little chemistry, synergy if you will,” Dukes Coach Shane Vanderloo said. “The players are getting a feel for what the other player is going to do. They’re getting quicker with plays, quicker with decision-making and I’m starting to see what strengths and weaknesses are so we can blend them and make one good team.”
Gunner Edson was tagged with the loss for Post 8. Edson gave up 11 hits, had two strikeouts and one walk before being pulled after two outs in the top of the third. During that inning, the Dukes loaded the bases twice and scored four runs.
Max Hunsley stepped in for Edson, giving up one hit and striking out one during 2.1 innings.
Zach Barr picked up the win for the Dukes during the second game after giving up seven hits and allowing one run. Barr pitched the entire game.
“He did what he’s supposed to do as far as a starting pitcher,” Vanderloo said. “He paced himself early so he could stay strong and consistent throughout the game, which let him go the distance.”
Colter Babcock was tagged with the loss for Post 8. Babcock gave up four hits and had five strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Sawyer Sonnenschein came in for relief, allowing five hits.
On defense, Jack Stukel led for the Dukes with a single and a double.
Tyson Polston led Post 8 with a double.
Post 8 fell to 7-9, while the Dukes improved to 10-9.
During last weekend’s Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls, Post 8 defeated the Dukes 11-3.
Post 8 has withdrawn from this weekend’s Yankton Tourney due to a lack of players, Iverson said.
“We barely had enough players (for Tuesday’s games),” he said. “A couple young guys were moved up.”
Pierre’s next game will be a doubleheader against visiting Aberdeen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Dan Kelley Memorial Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.