Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion lost 5-2 and 11-6 in a Tuesday doubleheader against Mitchell Post 18 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

Post 8 is 7-21 on the season.

In game one, Post 8 out hit Mitchell nine to five. Pitcher Matthew Brewer went 2-for-2, including a double, to lead Pierre at the plate.

Brewer was also tagged with the loss, allowing five runs on three hits and striking out seven over four innings.

Brady Brosz took the win for Mitchell after going six innings and allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out one.

In game two, Mitchell scored five runs in the sixth inning to seal the win.

Post 8 collected six hits and Mitchell had seven.

In the first inning, Post 8 scored a run after Nolan Petersen singled on a 3-2 count.

Dawson Getz led Pierre with two hits in two at-bats.

Karter Sibson went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Mitchell.

Connor Singrey got the win for Post 18, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out 10 during five innings.

Brayden Houlette took the loss for Pierre. He gave up five runs on four hits during one and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
