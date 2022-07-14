Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz struck out every Sturgis batter at least once and some twice during Wednesday's 4-0 shutout in the first game of a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.
"He's just really good and he's got the ability to strike people out," Pierre Post 8 Legion Coach Brian White said. "That's big for us because balls aren't being put into play. That really helps you win baseball games."
In game one, Kienholz pitched the entire seven innings, striking out 13 Post 33 Titan batters and allowing three hits and one walk. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 and scored one run.
"He just had a really good day," White said. "He played really well. Once he helped us get through the first one, the other guys really stepped in for the second game."
In game two, Pierre came back from a 5-0 deficit to edge out Sturgis 7-6.
In the first game, Post 8 scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kienholz singled to the shortstop to get on base and stole second. Teammate Matthew Hanson hit a single line drive, advancing Kienholz to third.
Post 8's Jayden Wiebe hit a line drive to left field, bringing Kienholz home and advancing Hanson to second. Then Bennett Dean hit a ground ball to right field, bringing home Hanson. Wiebe advanced to second and Dean to second on a throw.
Jonny Lyons loaded the bases for Post 8 after being hit by a pitch. Jack Merkwan grounded into a fielder's choice, bringing home Wiebe. Finally, Grayson Hunsley hit a single line drive, bringing home Dean
Pierre and Sturgis were tied 6-6 at the end of the second game. Post 8 scored in the bottom of the eighth for the win. Brecken Krueger led Pierre, going 3-for-4, including a double. Wiebe and Merkwan each had two hits.
"I think our kids found a way to grind through it," White said. "I was very proud of that effort."
Post 8 had a total of 13 hits to the Titans 10 hits.
Merkwan was tagged with the win, allowing one hit, striking out three and walking one over two innings. Jett Zabel threw two innings in relief.
Post 8 will travel to Bismarck for a game on Friday and host a doubleheader against Brandon Valley Post 131 at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hyde Stadium. This will be Post 8's first meeting with Brandon Valley this season.
"They are one of the top teams in the state so we will have to play really good baseball to win the games," White said.
After the first game on Saturday, the Russ Snyder Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Post 8 Legion player. Snyder was a key component of the Post 8 Legion team during the 1974 and 1975 seasons. He went on to become a two-time all-conference player at the University of South Dakota.
Pierre is expected to host the region playoffs on July 22, 23 and 24 at times to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.