Pierre pitcher Maguire Raske delivers a pitch to home plate during the opening round of the 2019 Class A state Legion baseball tournament at Cadwell Park.

 Marcus Traxler/Mitchell Daily Republic

The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team released their tentative game schedule for the 2020 baseball season on Wednesday. All games are subject to change given the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Pierre Post 8 varsity and Junior Legion will get their seasons started on June 7 on the road. The Post 8 varsity is scheduled to open home competition in a triangular versus the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats and Renner Royals on June 14. The varsity will have three home triangulars throughout the season. They will have one road triangular versus Sioux Falls East and Yankton on June 23. The Post 8 varsity will discuss whether they will attend the Minot Tournament that is scheduled for the last weekend in June as a team. Their season will conclude with a region tournament, and the possibility of a new super regional tournament and state tournament.

The Post 8 Junior Legion will play their first home games on June 23, when they host Sioux Falls East. They are scheduled to attend the Sioux Falls Invitational the last weekend of June, but they are not likely to attend that tournament.

Overall, the varsity will have a minimum of 18 home games, with the Senior Night recognition coming during the triangular against Minot and Sioux Falls East on July 6. The Post 8 Junior Legion will have a minimum of 13 home games this season.

