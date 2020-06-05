Pierre Post 8 will get their 2020 season underway on Sunday, when they play Mitchell Post 18 in a double header at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
Post 8 had a 23-23 overall record last season, including a 1-2 record against Mitchell Post 18. Their season ended at the hands of Brandon Valley Post 131 for the second straight year. Post 8’s longest winning streak was four games, with their longest losing streak being three games. Post 8 gave up more runs than they scored, while also scoring the least amount of runs amongst the State qualifying teams.
Mitchell Post 18 ended the season with a 33-17 overall record. They hosted last season’s State Tournament. Their season ended versus the State runner-up Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats. Mitchell Post 18 had winning streaks of eight and 11. They had the highest average of runs scored per game of the State qualifying teams.
Pierre Post 8 will continue their road trip against Rapid City Post 22 next Friday. They will host Rapid City Post 22 and the defending champion Renner Royals next Sunday.
