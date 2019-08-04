The Pierre Post 8 U14 baseball team competed at the 14U State Baseball Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this past weekend. They played against Sioux Falls West and the Aberdeen Smittys in pool play. Post 8 competed in the Gold Bracket against Renner Post 307 and the Yankton Lakers.
The first game of the weekend for Post 8 was against Sioux Falls West. Post 8 entered the fourth inning up 3-2. They exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning to take an 11-2 lead. That would be more than enough for Post 8, who scored one run in each of the next two innings. Post 8 won handily by a 13-5 score.
Jackson Edman got the win for Post 8. He surrendered three runs on three hits over four innings, striking out six.
Logan Riddle took the loss for Sioux Falls West. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out two.
Post 8 had 14 hits in the game. They were led by Brady Getz, who had three hits in four at-bats. Lincoln Kienholz had three of Post 8’s six stolen bases.
The second game of pool play saw Post 8 play against the Smittys. Post 8 had to play from behind for the first time. The Smittys got on the board on the top of the first inning when Andrew Richardson scored on a Brenden Livermont triple. Post 8 regained their footing in the third inning by scoring three runs and gaining a lead that they would never give up. The Smittys scored a run in the fourth inning, while Post 8 scored a run in the sixth inning. Post 8 won 5-2 to advance to the Gold Bracket.
Brady Getz earned the victory on the mound for Post 8. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out ten.
Fehi Faonelua took the loss for the Smittys. He went five and a third innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out four.
Post 8’s semifinal game against Renner Post 307 saw them take care of business almost from the start. They scored two runs in the first two innings before exploding for four runs in the fourth inning, and three runs in the sixth inning to win 10-0 via the ten run rule. More than half of Post 8’s runs came on Renner errors, wild pitches and passed balls. The final run for Post 8 came when Jonathan Lyons scored on a Christian Busch single.
Lincoln Kienholz led Post 8 to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He lasted six innings, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking one.
Tate Snyder took the loss for Renner Post 307. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three and walking one.
Post 8 (32-6-1) faced the Yankton Lakers 14U team in the 14U Gold Bracket State Championship at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Sunday. That game had not started as of the writing of this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.