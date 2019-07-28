This summer, the Pierre Pride 18U fastpitch softball team saw a lot of success. With an overall record of 29-4, the Pride brought home first place finishes in the Pierre JO city leagues, and at the Power Surge Tournament. They also finished third at the Madison Tournament, along with a second place finish at the South Dakota State Girls Fast-Pitch Tournament earlier this month in Sioux Falls in the 18U “C” Division.
At State, the Pride dropped their first game 10-1 against Parkston. Having the opportunity to play back to get into the championship game, the Pride won their next five games to play against Parkston for the title. The Pride defeated Menace, Wicked, Winner, Venom, and BV Zoom all by the run rule. Parkston defeated the Pride 8-0 in the championship game. Kenzie Gronlund went 3-0 on the weekend in the mound with 21 strikeouts, six walks, and one complete game shutout. Jessie Buntrock went 2-2 with 14 strikeouts, five walks, and one complete game shutout. Mady Titze led the way offensively going 11-for-15 with seven RBIs. Jessa McTighe batted 12-for-18, with five RBIs, and a solo home-run. Gronlund batted 14-for-24 with six RBIs.
Overall, the Pride outscored their summer opponents 341-63. Buntrock went 17-3 on the mound with 97 strikeouts, one no hitter, eight complete game shutouts, and an ERA of .896. Gronlund went 12-1 this summer with one save and one no hitter. She had 83 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.40. Gronlund also led the team in batting with a .617 batting average. McTighe and Titze also provided a lot of the offense for the Pride. McTighe batted .517 on the season with 36 RBIs. Titze batted .523 this summer and had 27 RBIs. Defensively, the Pride had a fielding percentage of .946. Gronlund, Kenzie Kuxhaus, and Kamden Carter led the way with perfect defense this summer.
