The Pierre Recreation Adult Kickball League kicked off their first action of the season on Tuesday night. Three teams (Kickin Wings, Swift Kick in the Grass, and We Got the Runs) got off to a fast start by winning each of their games.
Total Results
6:30 Games
American Legion Deck Loungers defeated Victory in Da Feet
Swift Kick in the Grass defeated The Fieldhouse
We Got the Runs defeated CUPC Impact
Kickin Wings defeated One Kick Wonders
7:30 Games
Kickin Wings defeated Victory in Da Feet
We Got The Runs defeated The Fieldhouse
Swift Kick in the Grass defeated CUPC Impact
One Kick Wonders defeated American Legion Deck Loungers
