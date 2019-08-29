The Pierre Recreation Adult Kickball League kicked off their first action of the season on Tuesday night. Three teams (Kickin Wings, Swift Kick in the Grass, and We Got the Runs) got off to a fast start by winning each of their games.

6:30 Games

American Legion Deck Loungers defeated Victory in Da Feet

Swift Kick in the Grass defeated The Fieldhouse

We Got the Runs defeated CUPC Impact

Kickin Wings defeated One Kick Wonders

7:30 Games

Kickin Wings defeated Victory in Da Feet

We Got The Runs defeated The Fieldhouse

Swift Kick in the Grass defeated CUPC Impact

One Kick Wonders defeated American Legion Deck Loungers

