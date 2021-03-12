The Pierre Governors spring baseball team released their 2021 schedule on the Pierre High School Baseball Facebook page on Tuesday. The schedule has at least 28 games scheduled, with action being split evenly between home and road games.
The Govs open the season with ten straight road games. Their first games are on April 2. They open the season with a pair of doubleheaders in Rapid against Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. The home opener for the Govs will be on April 23, when they face Brookings at Hyde Stadium. The Regional Tournament will be held on May 22, with a site yet to be determined. The State Tournament will be held on May 29 in Sioux Falls.
The Govs had 22 players on their roster, with nine of those players being seniors. They are coached by Steve Gray, Derk Campbell and Ryan Krueger.
