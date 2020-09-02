The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors opened the season with a shutout victory over the Sturgis Brown Scoopers. That victory proved crucial, as the Govs remain on top in the Class 11AA South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll that was released on Monday.
The top ranked Govs will face another ranked team on Friday at Hollister Field in Pierre. The West Central Trojans (1-0 after a 42-19 defeat of the Custer Wildcats) are the no. 4 ranked team in Class A. The Govs defeated the Trojans 46-6 in Hartford last season.
The Stanley County Buffaloes (1-1) are unranked after a 14-0 shutout victory over the Chamberlain Cubs. They will face fellow unranked foe Bennett County (1-0) in Fort Pierre on Friday night. The Warriors had a bye week last week after they defeated the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers 26-14 in their season opener in Deadwood. These two teams have not faced each other in football since 2010, when Josh Rogers led Buffs to a 14-3 victory over the Warriors.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (0-2) lost to a Wall Eagles team on Friday that is receiving votes in the Class 9A Poll. The Chargers will face rival Potter County (0-2) in Onida on Friday night. They beat the Battlers 58-8 last season.
All three games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
