The Pierre Running Club handed out eight mileage t-shirts before cross country practice on Friday. The mileage shirts were earned if an athlete ran 250 miles or more from May-August. The eight runners ran a combined 3432.5 miles.
Freshman Jared Lutmer led the boys with 620 miles, while junior Hayden Shaffer ran 517 miles. Junior Trevin Black Bear ran 344 miles, while sophomore Brady Gere ran 285.5 miles. Senior Jessica Lutmer led the girls with 620 miles, while freshman Jazzlyn Rombough ran 447 miles. Freshmen BreAnna Lowery and Taylor Scares the Hawk ran 313 and 286 miles, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.