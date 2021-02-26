Pierre T.F. Riggs senior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Dakota Wesleyan University in a signing ceremony at the Oahe Family YMCA on Thursday afternoon.
Ahartz was a Class AA All-State First Team goalkeeper this past season for a Govs boys soccer team that went 3-7-2. Ahartz told the Capital Journal that a few things went into his decision to sign with DWU.
“One factor was that I like the coaches and the team,” Ahartz said. “Another was that I like the campus and location, as it is close to home.”
Ahartz thanked his coaches and teammates for all that they have done.
“Coach Matt DeBoer and my club coach Chris Derry impacted my success in more ways than I can count,” Ahartz said. “Their support has meant a lot. My teammates always push me to be my best at every practice and game.”
DeBoer had high praise for his former goalkeeper.
“Cam is a one of a kind player,” DeBoer told the Capital Journal. “Since I have been here, Cam has been our constant in the lineup. He has made it easy to be more aggressive at times, because you could always trust Cam would be back there to clean up mistakes. He is leaving huge shoes to fill. As a back-to-back All-State goalkeeper, we will obviously miss his play on the field, but it is his leadership, positive attitude and hard work on the practice field and in the offseason that we may miss the most. I can’t wait to see what he does at Dakota Wesleyan, and I truly believe DWU hit the lottery by signing Cam. I hope I can make it to every DWU/Presentation College game, since our senior forward Nate Leiferman signed there for the next four years.”
Ahartz is undecided on what he wants to major in at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.