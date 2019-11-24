Pierre’s Leslie Antonsen was given the Ron Stewart Award for Outstanding Coaching at the State Special Olympics Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen on Nov. 2.
Antonsen began coaching Special Olympics when she and her family lived in Sturgis. It was immediately evident that she was a very special person with an understated sense of purpose and commitment. Life eventually brought her family to Pierre. Here, Antonsen has become totally submerged in Special Olympics, coaching basketball, volleyball, powerlifting, bowling, softball, bocce and track & field.
Antonsen brings an unmatched sense of right and wrong, fairness and integrity to her program. She strives to teach the correct skills, mindset and sense of team. Antonsen follows the rules and strives to be the best coach and role model she can be. She has instilled a sense of family in her program, and she is certainly well loved by all.
The Ron Stewart Award is given in honor of Ron Stewart of Rapid City, who was a Special Olympics coach for over 25 years. This award is given to a coach who has given their time to encourage Special Olympics athletes to achieve their fullest potential.
Full 2019 Special Olympics South Dakota Outstanding Award Winners
Don Baker Award (Highest Honor) — Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell
Spirit of a Champion Award (Athlete of the Year) — Kent Mulholland, Spearfish
Ron Stewart Award (Outstanding Coach) — Leslie Antonsen, Pierre
Lyle Farrand Award (Outstanding Volunteer) — Tracey Steinbach, Spearfish
DJ Mertens Champion Award (Outstanding Business, Organization or Media Outlet) — Edward Jones Financial, Rapid City
Outstanding Family Award — The Toni and Joe Sabrowski Family, Rapid City
Unity Award — NESC Special Olympics, Hayti
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.