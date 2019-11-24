Leslie Antonsen
Pierre’s Leslie Antonsen was given the Ron Stewart Award for Outstanding Coach at the State Special Olympics Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen.

 Courtesy Photo

Pierre’s Leslie Antonsen was given the Ron Stewart Award for Outstanding Coaching at the State Special Olympics Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen on Nov. 2.

Antonsen began coaching Special Olympics when she and her family lived in Sturgis. It was immediately evident that she was a very special person with an understated sense of purpose and commitment. Life eventually brought her family to Pierre. Here, Antonsen has become totally submerged in Special Olympics, coaching basketball, volleyball, powerlifting, bowling, softball, bocce and track & field.

Antonsen brings an unmatched sense of right and wrong, fairness and integrity to her program. She strives to teach the correct skills, mindset and sense of team. Antonsen follows the rules and strives to be the best coach and role model she can be. She has instilled a sense of family in her program, and she is certainly well loved by all.

The Ron Stewart Award is given in honor of Ron Stewart of Rapid City, who was a Special Olympics coach for over 25 years. This award is given to a coach who has given their time to encourage Special Olympics athletes to achieve their fullest potential.

Full 2019 Special Olympics South Dakota Outstanding Award Winners

Don Baker Award (Highest Honor) — Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell

Spirit of a Champion Award (Athlete of the Year) — Kent Mulholland, Spearfish

Ron Stewart Award (Outstanding Coach) — Leslie Antonsen, Pierre

Lyle Farrand Award (Outstanding Volunteer) — Tracey Steinbach, Spearfish

DJ Mertens Champion Award (Outstanding Business, Organization or Media Outlet) — Edward Jones Financial, Rapid City

Outstanding Family Award — The Toni and Joe Sabrowski Family, Rapid City

Unity Award — NESC Special Olympics, Hayti

