Former Pierre T.F. Riggs Lady Governors golf standout Katie Bartlett will play in the SDGA Women’s Match Play Championships at the Brandon Golf Course this week. Bartlett was the 2017 Women’s Match Play Championship.
Bartlett is a senior at the University of South Dakota. She won the 2016 Class AA State Golf Championship, and was a two-time Class AA runner-up.
Another notable golfer competing in the SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship is the 2017 Match Play runner-up Samantha Langford of Madison. Participating in the SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship is last year’s champion TJ Nolan of Rapid City, as well as last year’s runner up in Jacob Otta of Sioux Falls.
A qualifying round will be held on Thursday. The top 64 men and 13 women will be seeded according to their qualifying scores. Matches begin on Friday, with the final matches in both divisions being held on Sunday morning.
Live scoring for the event can be found on golfgenius.com or the Golf Genius app. Login using the GGID of SDMP2019.
