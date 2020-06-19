Regan Bollweg

Junior tight end Regan Bollweg hauls in a touchdown during a game at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Pierre T.F. Riggs tight end/defensive end Regan Bollweg announced his commitment to continue his football career at South Dakota State University on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to my teammates, coaches, teachers, friends, and most importantly my family for helping me evolve into the student-athlete I am today,” Bollweg said in the Tweet. “I’ve enjoyed the journey to this point, and am looking forward to writing my next chapter.”

Bollweg really came on the scene in his first year as a Pierre T.F. Riggs Governor after transferring from Miller/Highmore-Harrold. Bollweg was named to the Class 11AA All-State football team. He was an All-Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestler. Bollweg placed second at 195 pounds at this year’s Class A State Wrestling Tournament.

Bollweg’s choice of school sets up an interesting matchup. SDSU has a rivalry with North Dakota State University known as the Dakota Marker Game. Bollweg’s teammate at Pierre T.F. Riggs, Grey Zabel, will play his first season at NDSU this coming fall. Bollweg will play his senior season for Pierre T.F. Riggs this fall. The Governors are looking for their fourth straight Class 11AA State Football Championship.

