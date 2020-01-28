The Week 7 Class A and Class B ratings were released by the Dakota Grappler on Sunday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes each had wrestlers rated in their respective polls.
Class A Ratings
Pierre T.F. Riggs junior wrestler Regan Bollweg was named this week’s Wrestler of the Week. Bollweg went 6-0 in action last week, including five victories in the East/West Duals. Half of Bollweg’s victories came against ranked competition. He defeated Yankton’s Owen Warren (no. 1) by 3-1 decision, Spearfish’s Elijah Zuniga (no. 5) by 8-4 decision, and Brandon Valley’s Dominic Tucker (no. 6) by 5-1 decision.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are rated no. 4 in the Team Ratings with 121 points. Rapid City Central is rated no. 5 with 115 points. Brandon Valley is the top rated team with 147 points, with Rapid City Stevens (139 points) and Watertown (124 points) behind them.
The Govs are the top rated dual team in Class A with 46.667 seed points. Watertown is second with 45.000 seed points, while Rapid City Stevens is third with 44.714 seed points.
Individually, the Govs have 13 wrestlers ranked in their respective weight classes. Bollweg (195 pounds), junior Preston Taylor (285 pounds), and senior Jack Van Camp (152 pounds) are all rated no. 3. Senior Cade Hinkle is ranked fourth at 145 pounds. Sophomore Blake Judson and freshman Deegan Houska are ranked fifth at 106 pounds and 126 pounds, respectively. Tyson Johnson is ranked sixth at 138 pounds. Sophomore Hayden Shaffer and juniors Maguire Raske and Jacob Larson are ranked seventh in their weight classes. Junior Kahlor Hindman is ranked eighth at 120 pounds. Eighth grader Trey Lewis and freshman Gavin Stotts are receiving honorable mention votes in their weight classes.
Class B Ratings
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes eighth grader Kasen Konstanz was named this week’s Class B Wrestler of the Week. Konstanz is a 106 pound wrestler.
Canton is the no. 1 team in Class B with 198 points, while Winner is second with 141 points. McCook Central/Montrose and Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes are tied for third with 96 points.
Winner is the no. 1 rated dual team in Class B with 46.625 seed points. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes is second with 44.909 seed points, while Canton is third with 44.600 seed points.
The Stanley County Buffaloes have four ranked wrestlers. They are led by junior Dylan Endres, who ranked seventh at 285 pounds. Senior Reid Wieczorek is ranked ninth at 170 pounds, while freshman Chase Hanson is ranked tenth at 106 pounds. Junior Sydney Tubbs is rated no. 12 at 220 pounds.
What’s Next?
The Govs (9-0) will host the Huron Tigers (2-10, no. 19 in Class A) in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. There is a potential for four matches involving ranked wrestlers. Ranked wrestlers for Huron include seventh grader Moses Gross (no. 4, 106 pounds), junior Lucas Hofer (honorable mention, 145 pounds), junior Tyson Lien (no. 2, 170 pounds), and senior Blake Larsen (no. 5, 182 pounds). The Govs will end the week by competing in the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
The Buffs (3-3) will head to Onida for a triangular against the Potter County Battlers (1-4) and the Sully Buttes Chargers (0-2) on Thursday. The lone ranked wrestler that the Buffs could face would be Potter County senior Joey Wheeler, is rated no. 6 at 182 pounds. Action for that triangular is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs will end the week by competing in the Wagner Invitational in Wagner on Saturday. That tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
