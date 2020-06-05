Dakota Wesleyan senior guard and Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Bradley Dean is giving back to the community of Mitchell. He is doing basketball workouts with kids in their driveway.
The idea came from Mitchell Telecom’s Scott Peper, who Dean worked for last summer. Peper told Dean that he thought there would be a big market for kids looking for summer programs since there was going to be limited opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My boss reached out and talked to some parents of kids that were the same age as his kids,” Dean said. “I got in contact with them through him. We started setting up times and groups. Currently, I have seven workout groups with 21 kids total.”
The workouts started earlier this week. They usually involve between two and five kids per session. The cost is $10 per individual, with each kid doing two workouts a week. The workouts are mainly for third-through-sixth graders. The workouts last one hour.
For the drills themselves, Dean told the Capital Journal that the drills come in different varieties.
“We are doing one and two ball dribbling drills,” Dean said. “I also teach them shooting form, and finishing moves around the basket. There are passing technique drills, and types of passing (chest, bounce, overhead, wrap around, etc.). The games and competitions range from dribble knockout, one-on-one with limited dribbles, lightning, and my personal favorite, the Scott Rabern Shooting Drill, which is 10 layups, 10 shots from each tally on the lane, plus 10 free throws. We’re going to add more next week.”
Dean said it’s been great to help out the kids in the Mitchell area.
“All the kids are listening and wanting to learn, which is a huge key and makes my job so much easier,” Dean said. “Just being able to workout with the kids I see on most game days at the Corn Palace is pretty cool, because I’m able to build a relationship with them off the court. Those are some of my fondest memories as a kid, watching and interacting with players I watched growing up. I just hope to provide a positive example and be a role model for the next wave of young athletes.”
Dean is open to bringing the workouts to his hometown.
“It would have to be on weekends, like on Fridays or Saturdays,” Dean said. “I am planning on coming back as much as I can, but it would have to be on a week-by-week basis, because I already have some weekends booked with baseball and vacation stuff.”
