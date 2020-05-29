South Dakota State track athlete and Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Addison Eisenbeisz was named to the 2020 Summit League Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic All-League team last week.
Eisenbeisz was the 2020 Summit League track and field indoor champion in the high jump. She was a 2019 NCAA Division I West Region Preliminary Round qualifier in the high jump as well. Eisenbeisz is tied for third all-time at SDSU in the indoor high jump, as well as fourth in the outdoor high jump.
Joining Eisenbeisz on the 2020 Academic All-League team are her teammates Oksana Covey, Noah Huber, Sam Zenner, Thomas Breuckman and Chase Cayo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.