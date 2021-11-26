Pierre swimming standout Ella Ward-Zeller signed her national letter of intent to Swim for the Augustana Vikings on Tuesday evening at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre. Augustana University is located in Sioux Falls.
Ward-Zeller has been consistently leading the Pierre Swim Team in first place finishes for about a decade. She has broken several Pierre Swim Team records in her career. She said that swimming at the next level is a great honor.
“I’m so excited,” Ward-Zeller said. “Getting the ability to swim at the collegiate level is awesome. I’m so excited to join their team.”
Ward-Zeller will major in exercise science for occupational therapy at Augustana. Being able to major in that field is just one of many factors in Ward-Zeller’s decision to go to Augustana, with other factors being the proximity to home, the atmosphere in Sioux Falls, and the Augustana swimming team. The Vikings women are currently ranked no. 24 in the CSCCA Division II poll. They host their home meets at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
Ward-Zeller is not done with her career on the Pierre Swim Team. They will next see action in Mitchell on Dec. 3-5. Ward-Zeller said she’s excited to continue her senior season.
“I just want to finish the year strong,” Ward-Zeller said. “I have some goals that I want to accomplish before I graduate, so I’m excited about that.”
