The 3-Class Shootout, a showcase for high school senior basketball players in South Dakota, will take place at the McCook Central/Montrose Auditorium in Salem on Saturday. Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Matthew Hanson is one of the players on the Class AA boys team.
Hanson was a dependable scoring and defensive option for the Govs this season. On Jan. 13, Hanson had a career-high 17 points against Mitchell. Hanson also had 16 points against O’Gorman on Jan. 28. Hanson scored in double-figures in points eight times this season, according to Capital Journal reports.
Joining Hanson’s team is Mitchell’s Caden Hinker, who received the Spirit of Su Award during last week’s State AA Boys Tournament. The champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders are represented by Marcus Phillips, Vance Borchers and Micah Johnson. The AA Boys team is coached by Dakota Wesleyan’s Matt Wilber.
Other notable players on other teams include Tash Lunday from Flandreau, who was the Spirit of Su Award winner in Class A. On the Class B side, De Smet’s Kalen Garry and Rhett Osthus are representing the Class B champion Bulldogs. Garry, a South Dakota State commit, received the Class B Spirit of Su Award.
On the girls side, all three teams have a Spirit of Su Award winner, with two of the teams having a state champion. In Class AA, Rapid City Stevens’ Bailee Sobczak is participating. She is the Class AA Spirit of Su winner for the girls. Hannah Ronsiek will be representing the state champion O’Gorman Knights. Red Cloud’s Stevi Fallis, who received the Class A Spirit of Su, is on the Class A team. De Smet’s Kennadi Buchholz, who received the Class B Spirit of Su Award, is on the Class B team. She is joined by Delana Mach, who helped lead the Viborg-Hurley Cougars to a Class B State Championship.
The remaining coaches for the other five teams are Dakota State’s Trevor Flemmer, Mount Marty’s Collin Authier, Dakota Wesleyan’s Jason Christensen, Mount Marty’s Todd Schlimgen and Northwestern’s Kristin Rotert.
The 3-Class Shootout will start with the Class AA girls taking on the Class A girls at 2 p.m. CT. The winner of that game will play the Class B team at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Class AA boys will take on the Class A boys at 5:15 p.m. CT. A dunk contest will follow that game. The day will be concluded by a game between the Class B team and the winner of the Class AA and A game at approximately 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.