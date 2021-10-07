Black Hills State announced on Monday that Pierre’s own Sam Holden has rejoined the Yellow Jackets as Assistant Athletic Director for Events and Internal Operations.

Prior to BHSU, Holden worked at Saint Mary’s College, where he was promoted to Associate Athletic Director for Facilities in 2019. He was instrumental in the completion of an $8 million remodel of their UCU Pavilion, and the completion of a brand new $2.3 million strength and conditioning training center in the summer of 2020. He also oversaw the day-to-day operations of all of the athletic facilities for Saint Mary’s Division I sports teams. He also oversaw all maintenance and special projects.

Prior to Saint Mary’s, Holden was the Athletic Facilities and Events Supervisor at the University of Pacific. He served as the co-tournament director for the America East Field Hockey Tournament, and he played a role in hosting the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regional in Stockton. Holden served as an assistant men’s basketball coach and video coordinator for the men’s basketball team at Pacific. Holden held coaching positions at Mount Marty and Black Hills State.

Holden received his master’s degree from Black Hills State University in Strategic Leadership in 2012, as well as his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science in 2010.

