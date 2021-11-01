Pierre T.F. Riggs cross country coach and Jefferson Elementary physical education teacher will be a presenter at the SHAPE Convention which will be held in Spearfish on Thursday-Friday. SHAPE stands for the Society for Health and Physical Educators of South Dakota.
Keyes was named the South Dakota Physical Education Teacher of the Year in 2019. Last year’s convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since he is the most recent winner of the Physical Education Teacher of the Year award, Keyes will be presenting and teaching his knowledge to other educators in the state. He told the Capital Journal that he is very excited to get this opportunity.
“In the past 27 years, I have been learning from others,” Keyes said. “I get the chance to give back to my profession. That is what teaching and learning is all about.”
Keyes said he didn’t want to teach those at the convention something they already know, so he decided on juggling and jitterbugging.
“A lot of PE teachers don’t teach juggling, because they don’t know how to juggle,” Keyes said. Juggling is very easy to learn if you learn the basic steps. I taught the Jitterbug to students for 14 years when I taught in Flandreau, and the kids loved it. The version of the Jitterbug that I will teach has nine different moves that are easy to remember.”
Keyes said that what separates good and great teachers is whether they are willing to teach something new and fun to students.
“The kids at Jefferson Elementary really enjoy juggling, because it is something new and unique to them,” Keyes said. “I have had kids in the fifth grade that can juggle up to 10 cycles in balls and rings. That is continuous juggling over 30 throws. I’ve had students tell me that they are still Jitterbugging today. These are lifelong activities which I get to teach other physical educators this week.”
